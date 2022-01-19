Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Sells 85,072 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,072 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 6.9% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned approximately 0.10% of Vale worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 259,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,451,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,148,000 after acquiring an additional 497,677 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 73.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 153,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. 1,055,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,013,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

