Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EOI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. 144,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,489. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $225,000.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

