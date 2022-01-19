eBoost Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. eBoost has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $158.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.36 or 0.00328872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001108 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000858 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003539 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

