Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Update

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,796,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETEK opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Eco-Tek Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Eco-Tek Group alerts:

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Tek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Tek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.