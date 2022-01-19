Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 705,720 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $14.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.