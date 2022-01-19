Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 22,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 705,720 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $14.83.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.
The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $95,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Read More: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.