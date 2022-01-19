Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.89

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 2365420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $116,577 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $32,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

