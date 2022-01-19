Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 1,739 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Truist Financial stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

