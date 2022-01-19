Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

NYSE:EL opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.11 and a 200-day moving average of $334.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.