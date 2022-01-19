Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $7.12 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 181,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 17,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 210.3% in the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.33.

MA opened at $366.30 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.91 and a 200-day moving average of $355.73. The stock has a market cap of $359.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

