Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 2,432 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,845 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.24.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.17. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

