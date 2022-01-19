EFFORCE (WOZX) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $34.36 million and approximately $833,381.00 worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

