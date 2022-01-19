Efinity Market Cap Hits $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.18 or 0.07420187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00063014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,756.22 or 0.99845556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066325 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

