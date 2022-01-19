Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 147,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,916 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. 113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,389. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 115.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

