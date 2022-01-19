Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.86.

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 480,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,043. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.43. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.52 and a twelve month high of C$17.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

