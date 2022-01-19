Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

TSE:ELD traded up C$0.70 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.24. 330,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,498. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.44. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.28.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

