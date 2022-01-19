Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.65.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $247.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average of $251.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

