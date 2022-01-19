Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Elrond ERD coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond ERD Coin Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

