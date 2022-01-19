Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.11 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

