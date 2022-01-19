Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 22,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 68,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,268. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $78.33 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

