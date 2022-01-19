Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ESRT opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -189.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

