Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 308,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAVA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11. Endava has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

