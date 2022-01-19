Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 55,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,329,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,538 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 462,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 339,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 271,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

