Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDVD)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

