Enecuum (ENQ) Trading 9% Lower This Week

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $194,926.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enecuum Profile

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,637,470 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

