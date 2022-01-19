Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

EERGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded Energean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Energean in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

