Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.19

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENFN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Enfusion alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.