EOSDT Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $130.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.74 or 0.07452434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.13 or 0.99772580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007630 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

