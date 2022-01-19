EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.51

EQRx Inc (NASDAQ:EQRX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 21882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx Inc is a pharmaceutical company is involved in developing and delivering medicines to patients. EQRx Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences III, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.