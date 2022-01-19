Equalizer Tops 1-Day Volume of $696,765.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $696,765.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057971 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00064549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,115.68 or 0.07439896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,910.69 or 1.00078164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

