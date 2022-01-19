Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Equity Residential worth $54,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 367,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 449.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 64.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 44.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

EQR stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

