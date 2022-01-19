Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

EBKDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

EBKDY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 37,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,791. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

