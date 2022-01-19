Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 326,300 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Esports Technologies by 432.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Esports Technologies by 263.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Esports Technologies by 82.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBET opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Esports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

