Essex Property Trust, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $19.01 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $19.01 per share for the year.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.47.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.23 and its 200-day moving average is $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,002.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

