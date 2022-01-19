EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

