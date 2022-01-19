Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $155,977.15 and approximately $663.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.79 or 0.07440277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.