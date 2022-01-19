Ethereum Push Notification Service 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $897,184.00 (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $897,184.00 worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.23 or 0.07446489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,083.01 or 0.99760380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00066547 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007524 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

