Etherparty Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $512,905.80 and approximately $84,589.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Etherparty has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

FUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Buying and Selling Etherparty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.