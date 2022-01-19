Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

