Everex Price Hits $0.0350 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Everex has a market cap of $793,383.28 and approximately $27,553.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everex has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

