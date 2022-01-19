Everipedia Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Everipedia has a market cap of $100.76 million and $3.56 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.83 or 0.07435858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,790.66 or 0.99764341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,727 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.