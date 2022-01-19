Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down to $17.38

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $17.00. Exelixis shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 7,106 shares traded.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,097,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $148,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

