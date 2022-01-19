Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

