EXMO Coin (EXM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $162,475.00

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $162,475.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

