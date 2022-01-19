ExNetwork Token Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $2,799.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

