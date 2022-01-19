Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.60. 9,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average of $164.03. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,744 shares of company stock worth $30,761,936. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $284,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.