Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,090 ($42.16).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

LON EXPN traded up GBX 67.90 ($0.93) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,080.90 ($42.04). 5,022,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,012. The company has a market capitalization of £28.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,457.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,253.29. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

