extraDNA (XDNA) Market Capitalization Tops $394,858.35

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $394,858.35 and $69,544.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.54 or 0.99895242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.91 or 0.00305144 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00407016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00161947 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

