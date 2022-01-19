F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 2,824,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
