F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 2,824,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

