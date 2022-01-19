F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 2,824,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

