Falcon Project (FNT) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $1.70 million and $719.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Falcon Project alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00058239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.09 or 0.07445518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.89 or 0.99925079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00066738 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.